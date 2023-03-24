BRS netas roll up sleeves to outwit each other in tussle

Rangareddy: In view of upcoming assembly elections, keeping the flock together in several areas ofRangareddydistrict appears to be difficult for the ruling BRS party as there is an intense fight among party members. In constituencies where the winning MLAs from the other parties have later joined the BRS party, the group fights are turning intense. The loyal party leaders, who were defeated in the elections, are not completely sure of getting the party ticket in upcoming assembly elections. With this confusion, the leaders are from the same party are competing to show their dominance in public platforms at their respective constituencies. Even though it is rumoured that the party high command will give another chance for sitting MLAs, the power struggle between the leaders did not stop.

The fight between MLA Rohit Reddy and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy intensified in Tandur. Earlier, Congress candidate Rohit Reddy defeated PatnamMahender Reddy who contested from BRS in the 2018 elections.

Later, when Rohit joined BRS, the fight for dominance began between the two. Recently, MLA Rohit approached Chief Minister KChandrashekar Rao and he is confident of contesting in upcoming assembly elections from BRS. At the same time, MLC Mahender is also confident about the Tandoor ticket.

However, Patnam's followers are spreading rumours that Rohit will go to jail in the recent farmhouse case and Mahender Reddy will contest from BRS. If Mahenderdoes not get the ticket from BRS, there are chances of him joining the Congress.

Number of candidates are lining up to contest from the ruling party in Vikarabad. MLA Methuku Anand, VadlaNandu, ZP Vice Chairman Vijay Kumar and another 15 people are hoping for the MLA ticket from BRS. However, present MLA Methuku Anand is confident that the party high command will give him another chance. If in any unlikely circumstances BRS does not give him the ticket, he is likely to contest from BSP with the help of BSP state president RS Praveen Kumar. Former minister Gaddam Prasad Kumar from Congress and former minister A Chandrasekhar from BJP are in the ticket contest here. Chandrasekhar believes that his party has gained strength and PM Modi's charisma will help him.

In Parigi, MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy and DCCB Chairman Manohar Reddy are in a ticket contest. As a result, both of them are trying to stay in the public reach by attending every programme possible. While Mahesh Reddy is confident that he will get a ticket, Manohar Reddy feels that the party high command will give him a chance. Nagender Goud, Chairman of education infrastructure, is also confident of getting MLA ticket and has been spreading rumours that he is the BRS candidate this time and if he does not get the ticket, he will contest as a rebel. While Rammohan Reddy is expecting an MLA ticket from Congress, Parameshwar Reddy and Maruti Kiran are also expecting the MLA ticket from BJP.

In Kodangal, the power war is between ex MLA Gurunath Reddy and current MLA Patnam Narender Reddy. Gurunath Reddy said that he worked hard for the victory of Patnam Narendra Reddy in the last election and this time he is requesting the BRS party high command to give a chance to his son Jagadishwar Reddy. Jagadishwar Reddy is currently the Municipal Chairman of Kodangal.

They said that the constituency will be developed in all ways along with roads to every village and toilets to every house. However, there seems to be huge opposition among the voters as the promises are not implemented as promised.

It is also reported that Revanth Reddy intends to contest from Kodangal again in the next elections. BJP is also waiting for a strong candidate as it has a strong hold in the constituency.