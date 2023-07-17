BRS pins hopes on schemes, leaders from other parties

Hyderabad: The BRS is pinning hopes on the popular schemes and also keenly focusing on the second-rung leaders from various political parties in districts as the leadership feels that coupled with schemes and popularity of the leaders in the constituencies would bail the party out in the next elections.

Recently several leaders, including from the BJP and Congress, have joined the pink party. The State ministers are said to be influencing the party leaders to join the ruling party, offering a good future for them. The party leadership feels that the schemes will come in handy for the party with over 40 per cent of the beneficiaries will be supporting the candidates and the second-rung leaders with their following in the constituencies will further help to increase the vote base.

Recently, the party gave a shock to the saffron party by influencing a former municipal chairman of Nirmal and BJP State executive member Appala Ganesh to join the BRS. Along with him some councillors and party leaders also joined. Similarly, Congress leader from Zaheerabad E Narottam joined the ruling party; he was brought to Pragathi Bhavan by Minister T Harish Rao. Narottam said Sangareddy was getting developed in all sectors with the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He said he would strive to strengthen the party.

Several leaders from the Congress and other parties joined BRS at Telangana Bhavan led by Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday. Speaking to the gathering, he urged the public to compare the power situation during the last ten years of Congress rule with the nine years of KCR’s governance. He underscored the substantial progress made under KCR’s visionary leadership, emphasizing improved power supply and agricultural growth. Rao invited the public to join hands with the BRS in creating a brighter future for Telangana, focused on progress, development, and welfare for all.