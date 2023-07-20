BRS uncompromising fight on UCC, inflation, AP Reorganisation Act promises

Hyderabad: The BRS Parliamentary party leaders on Wednesday said they would take up an uncompromising fight on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), inflation and on the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act during the monsoon session of Parliament starting Thursday.

After an all-party meeting before the session BRS MPs addressed a press conference. The Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao said the party’s decisions would be based on the needs of people. Replying to a question on the absence of the party from the Opposition meeting, he said being absent does not mean the party was with BJP. “It is not important how many parties are there in the alliance. We have to see where the parties are as per their principles; statistics will not work in politics,” Rao asserted. Leader of BRS in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao said the party would register its protest on the issue of UCC and Manipur violence. He asked the Prime Minister to give a statement on Manipur riots. He called for a discussion on functioning of Governors.

Rao said in States where regional parties are in power, problems were being faced due to behaviour of Governors. ‘There are many examples. People are seeing how governments elected by people are in trouble by not getting approval to Bills passed in Assemblies’. He said the manner in which a minister was dismissed by the Governor in Tamil Nadu was discussed in the meeting.

Rao said the parties requested the Centre to give an opportunity to discuss the pending issues of Telangana as well as those under the AP Reorganisation Act.