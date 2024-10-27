BRS will pay price for circulating fake news, warns Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Accusing BRS social media accounts of circulating doctored videos of CM Revanth Reddy, PCC working president T Jagga Reddy warned K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao of dire consequences if they fail to restrain those spreading misinformation. Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, the former Sangareddy MLA said that those behind spreading misinformation against the government would be caught, even if they were operating from a foreign country. “We shall not keep quiet and it is better they stop before we lose our cool.

We will not stay calm until the BRS’s social media accounts are brought down. Once the mischief mongers behind these are caught we will make sure they rub their noses against the ground near PJR’s statue in Khairatabad. We will not even shy away from forcing KTR and Harish Rao to apologise to people,” he asserted. He said that the doctored video clips and misinterpreted news were causing greater harm to the ruling Congress and being circulated by socialmedia accounts affiliated to the BRS party.