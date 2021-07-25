Buddha's teachings lauded: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy said that the Buddha's teachings reinforce the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and Buddhism has a lot to offer, not only to Buddhists but for everyone.

The Union Minister extending his appreciation to The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) for organising an event on the occasion of 'Ashada Purnima-Dharma Chakra Day', which is also known as Guru Purnima, he said, "On this day, we pay our respects and express gratitude to our gurus. Ashada Purnima is not just a sacred day for Buddhists all over the world, but a significant day for the humanity as well."

Kishan Reddy said, on this day, more than 2,500 years ago, Buddha, the teacher, delivered his first sermon at Sarnath to his five colleagues who later became his disciples. Once he attained the enlightenment, Buddha ensured that humanity too benefited from it. Buddhism and Hinduism have a close relationship. Guru Purnima is also associated with the birth of Veda Vyasa, the author of Mahabharata, he said.

The Union Minister said that the Buddha's eight-fold path continues to guide humanity and was relevant even today. "It provides a vision and guidance for the world community to co-exist peacefully," he said.

Recalling the services of IBC, he said that the organisation has been instrumental in providing a common platform to Buddhists all over the world.

In his message, Kishan Reddy stated that the Ministries of Tourism and Culture and the Indian Council of Cultural Relations along with the IBC has planned an international conference in late November, this year, in India. "Scholars from all over the world would be invited for an enlightening discourse on Buddhism. This year as Bharat celebrates its 75th year of Independence with 'Azadi Ka Armut Mahotsav', the contributions of Buddha are also being celebrated," he said.

He assured that as the home of Buddhism, India will support the Buddhist community to share their heritage and wisdom. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made tremendous efforts to nurture and promote India's Buddhist legacy. Many sites of ancient stupas are being restored so that pilgrims from around the world can visit them," he said.

Kishan Reddy expressed his gratitude to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind for planting a Bodhi sapling from Bodh Gaya as a symbol of peace and harmony and thanked the Prime Minister for gracing the occasion.