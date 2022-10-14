Buddha’s teachings show way out of troubles facing world: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday that Buddha's teachings and message are relevant to our times showing a way out from the problems facing the world.

Addressed the gathering after the inauguration of 'Sangharama' (monks' residence) constructed with support of the ministry at Maha Bodhi Buddha Vihara, Mahendra Hills, Secunderabad, he said the Narendra Modi government has made the Buddha Purnima celebrations a national festival to spread the message of peace, non-violence and right ways of living.

Recalling and praising the efforts of Buddhist organisations across the world during Covid, Reddy said 130 crore people of the country are proud of Buddha and the message he has given to the world from India. The world today is plauged with unrest and troubles like terrorism, immorality and climate change and several other problems.

"Whether it is an individual or society, the Buddha Darshana and his message of shanthi, Karuna, Ahimsa, Naitikata, and co-existence need to reach every household and need to be embraced by all across the world for resolving problems, as Buddha's teachings shows a way-out from all troubles of our times."

He said Modi has taken up the issue with several other countries to celebrate Buddha Purnima as a national festival. The Secundrabad MP said the Centre has been making several efforts to develop places associated with the life of Buddha into Buddhist corridors, besides, laying the foundation for a grand Buddha temple in Nepal.

The places include Nalanda, Kushinagar, Vaishali, Sravasti, Raj Ghar, and Saranath, besides, several places in AP, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Harayana, and HP..

Reddy stated that his ministry's resolve is to see more Buddhist devotees from across the globe to visit important places associated with Buddha and Buddhist tradition in the country.The Centre is developing an international airport at Kushinagar and allocated Rs 250 crore for developing the place.

So far, out of several historical relics relating to the country that have been brought back, 16 belong to Buddhist tradition. "We are also in touch and holding talks to bring back many more in future," he added.

The ministry has been running several higher educational institutions of Buddhist studies in different parts of the country. The minister paid obeisance at the temple and interacted with monks. Reddy appreciated those who have come forward to support the initiative and workmen who built the monument.