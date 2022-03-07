Budget session sans Governor Tamilisai address : Opposition plans to corner govt

Hyderabad: The budget session, which begins on Monday, is expected to generate more heat as the opposition parties are gearing up to raise the issue of doing away with the customary Governor's address to both houses of the Assembly.

The Congress party and the Opposition want to corner the government on this issue. The Opposition also wants corruption in irrigation projects, delay in job notifications and other issues be discussed. To what extent these issues would be permitted for debate remains to be seen. The government's decision to do away with the Governor's address is a great loss for the opposition parties as they will not get a chance to refer to the issues on which they want a detailed discussion.

If the Governor's address was there, the House would have discussed the motion of thanks to the Governor's address for at least two or three days during which all opposition parties would have got a chance to mention the omissions and commissions of the government. Now, they will be able to discuss such issues only if the Speaker admits their notices for debate.

On the other hand, the State Government will get full opportunity to showcase its progress both in the form of Socio-Economic Survey, and when the Budget would be presented for 2022-2023. If the mood in the ruling party circles is any indication, most of the time would be spent on welfare and developmental programmes.

During the cabinet meeting that was held on Sunday to approve the state budget which would be presented by Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao felt that there was every possibility of BJP adopting an aggressive attitude though they have only three members. They may try and provoke the ruling party members during discussions on the floor of the House. He asked all ministers to be ready with detailed answers with facts and figures to counter them.

Sources said that the Chief Minister and State IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao would ensure that the opposition charges were effectively countered. They would explain in detail how the Union Government had cheated the state in all respects, including not sanctioning the railway coach factory at Kazipet.

The Chief Minister will give a detailed explanation on why the government had done away with the Governor's address this time.

Meanwhile, the BJP legislative party decided to raise several issues like laxity in the construction of double bedroom houses, not filling job vacancies, non-payment of unemployment allowance, controversy over GO No. 317, podu cultivation, failure of the state government in procuring paddy during Yasangi (rabi) season, failure to pay compensation for crop loss, non-issuance of new ration cards, indiscriminate sale of liquor and burden on the people due to faulty policies in education and healthcare among other issues.

The Congress Legislative Party has also decided to raise issues like farmers' plight and pending job notifications by the government. This time the voice of Congress should be strong, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy told the MLAs.