Buses bear rain brunt across Telangana

Hyderabad: Incessant rain lashing several districts in the State has badly hit the bus services. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) authorities are running fewer buses, including some inter-State. They also cancelled services in districts.

According to authorities, bus services were affected in districts under the Mahbubnagar, Medak and Hyderabad zones. Officials stated that the services hit in districts under the Karimnagar Zone include Nizamabad, Adilabad, Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar. Similarly, in the Greater Hyderabad Zone, the districts affected are Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy. In places where there is severity, like Nirmal and its nearby areas, services were cancelled, informed officials.

Revealing the daily performance data, TSRTC said on July 10 services were operated to cover 25.2 lakh km with 17.10 lakh passengers which is comparatively very less. On July 11 it operated 30.11 lakh km with just 23.71 lakh passengers (usually above 33 lakh passengers). On July 12, with 18.76 lakh passengers, services covered 27.5 lakh km. However, with no educational institutions, there was less number of passengers," said officials.

With the Godavari flowing above the danger mark at Bhadrachalam, the TSRTC suspended all services between Bhadrachalam - Parnashala and Bhadrachalam - Charla on the Venkatapuram route.

The long-distance buses towards Nagpur, and other districts of nearby States were also cancelled because of heavy rain in Maharashtra and coastal districts.

The regional managers and depot managers were asked to suspend services wherever water is overflowing en route, said officials, adding whenever water recedes, the services would be resumed.