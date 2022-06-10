Call for efforts to provide emerging technology to small farmers

Hyderabad: Secretary, Agriculture & Co-operation, M Raghunandan Rao, speaking as chief guest at the inaugural session of the two-day Indian Agricultural University Association's (IAUA) national symposium here on Thursday suggested to IAUA members (VCs, deans and directors) put efforts to bring emerging technologies to the small and marginal farmers in the State, not unlike in the western countries.

The 14th symposium on "Creating Enabling Ecosystem in Agricultural Universities for Agri tech innovations: Challenges and Opportunities" was jointly organised by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and IAUA on June 9 and 10.

Rao stressed that the symposium has to create enabling environment for implementing of emerging technologies in agriculture at large. He explained the new initiatives of the State government in the agricultural sector in the last several years. Before the State formation, the sector was in deep crisis in all aspects. After the State was formed a major thrust was given to agriculture, irrigation and power sectors. Due to continuous efforts the gross sown area increased to one crore acres. Nearly Rs. 1.3 lakh crore have been spent on irrigation projects to ensure irrigation facility to the State farmers.

With the support of the PJTSAU extension system the Agricultural department has been strengthened. For every 5,000 acres one agricultural extension officer was appointed for rendering extension services to farmers. About 2,600 rythu vedikas were constructed for every 5,000 acres. Dr V Praveen Rao, Vice-Chancellor, PJTSAU, in his welcome address said the symposium would evolve the road map for implementing emerging technologies in the agriculture sector. "It is a great platform for us to deliberate on various sub-themes in the presence of members from the Industry and enterprising entrepreneurs who can provide a different perspective on the theme. S Siva Kumar, group head, Agri and IT Business, ITC Ltd, in the guest of honour address said that technology given to farmer should enhance his' income and increase productivity and ensure remunerative price.

Dr RK Mittal, president, IAUA, explained its activities. He advised scientists to look for alternate agriculture methods to ensure food security for growing population. He suggested that smart agriculture, vertical farming, digital agriculture, application of machine learning in agriculture and robotics operations have to be encouraged on a large scale. Cash prizes and meritorious certificates were distributed to students who participated in the innovative ideas competitions conducted by the Ag hub. Dr Dinesh Kumar, Executive Secretary, IAUA, proposed a vote of thanks. About 30 vice-chancellors and their representatives, agro-industry representatives, and ICAR officials are attending the symposium.