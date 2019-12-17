Call to get illegal taps regularised

Ramanthapur: As part of regularisation of illegal water connections, Ramanthapur division corporator Gandam Jyotsna Nageshwar Rao, along with Jalamandali officials, visited Indra Nagar, Nehru Nagar and Rajendra Nagar colonies on Tuesday.

They conducted an awareness programme on saving water. She warned residents against illegal tap connections and advised them to get their illegal water connections regularised.

Jalamandali offiicals DGM Sridhar Reddy, manager Subash, Jalamandali staff Kishan, Yadagiri, Mustafa, ward member T Narsimha, Rudrala Narsimha, linemen, meter readers and others participated in the programme.