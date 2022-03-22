Callaway Golf to set up DigiTech centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: One of the world's biggest golf brands Callaway has announced that it would be setting up a DigiTech centre in Hyderabad city. The announcement was made during the meeting of the company's top management team with Telangana IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at San Diego in America on Tuesday.

The Callaway Golf Company is a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin.During the meeting between the Telangana delegation and the US company, other collaboration opportunities like sports tourism and manufacturing in the state were also discussed.

The Callaway Golf Company has zeroed in on Hyderabad after evaluating several cities across the globe. KTR met with company EVP, CFO Mr Brian Lynch and CIO Mr Sai Koorapati. The company will start with an initial employment of 300 software professionals.

The centre will deal with data analytics and IT backend support for their global operations. Callaway is an interesting addition to the various IT & Tech Development Centres that are already there in Hyderabad city as it is from a non-conventional sector like golf, the minister said that this investment will open up a new sector and many more prospective clients from sports and allied fields may now look at Hyderabad to set up their Tech Centres.