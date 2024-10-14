Caller Imran booked for defamatory comments against MLA Majid Hussain

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police registered a case against Congress leader and social media influencer Imran, alias Caller Imran, for allegedly making defamatory comments against AIMIM Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain and circulating the content on social media platforms.

A city-based advocate, Mohd Aziz-ur-Rahman, filed a complaint against Imran at Asif Nagar police station after a video of Caller Imran asking the Asif Nagar ACP to take action against the MLA went viral on social media platforms.

In his complaint, Aziz said, “Caller Imran is making such comments in the backdrop of a small issue between Congress leader Feroz Khan and MLA Majid Hussain pertaining to road laying works at Asif Nagar. He is determined to create law and order problems and a rift between the police department and the AIMIM MLA.”

The advocate further complained that the content was uploaded on YouTube channels with the intention to defame the MLA and his image in the public. The police invoked Sections 351, 352, 353 (2), and 221 of BNS and are investigating.