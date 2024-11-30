  • Menu
Cantt-GHMC merger: MLA Sriganesh meets Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari

Cantt-GHMC merger: MLA Sriganesh meets Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari
Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh on Friday met Santhi Kumari, Telangana Chief Secretary, and discussed the process and current status of the merger of Secunderabad Cantonment into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

“We discussed the key points to be addressed during the upcoming video conference scheduled for December 4, 2024, with the Joint Secretary Lands and Works, Ministry of Defence. After our discussions, the Chief Secretary categorically clarified the stance of the State government, stating that the State government is ready and awaiting the merger and will express its readiness during the meeting with the Defence Ministry,” stated Sriganesh.

