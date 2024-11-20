  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Cantt MLA thanks govt for infra devpt funds

Cantt MLA thanks govt for infra devpt funds
x
Highlights

Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh on Tuesday thanked the State government for allocating Rs 303.64 crore for the infrastructural development in the Cantonment limits.

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh on Tuesday thanked the State government for allocating Rs 303.64 crore for the infrastructural development in the Cantonment limits.

The Cantonment MLA said, “This amount will help to get rid of the long, perennial sewage overflow issue that persists every monsoon.” He also recently increased water supply by one MGD according to the needs of the people in the Secunderabad Cantonment area.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick