Cantt MLA thanks govt for infra devpt funds

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh on Tuesday thanked the State government for allocating Rs 303.64 crore for the infrastructural development in the Cantonment limits.

The Cantonment MLA said, “This amount will help to get rid of the long, perennial sewage overflow issue that persists every monsoon.” He also recently increased water supply by one MGD according to the needs of the people in the Secunderabad Cantonment area.