Capacity devpt course for diplomats from Egypt concludes

Hyderabad: The Capacity Development Course for Commercial Diplomats from Egypt, conducted by Dr MCR HRD Institute, Govt of Telangana, ended on Friday. The Course has been sponsored by ITEC Division of Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Dr Shashank Goel, IAS, DG of the Institute & Spl Chief Secretary to Govt of Telangana, who was chief guest at the valedictory function, stated that foreign trade and investment, which drive the process of globalisation, play an important role in improving economic growth and enriching the well-being of the people across the globe. “The foreign trade not only enhances the GDP but also increases employment and wages of the workforce”, he stated and added that India, with its rich history of trade and its dynamic economic landscape has always valued its partnerships with nations around the world.

“The historical collaborative spirit between India and Egypt is a testament to the enduring bond that our two countries share. The course is a reflection of our commitment to strengthening this partnership and enhancing our collective capabilities in the global economic arena”, stated Dr Shashank Goel.