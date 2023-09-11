  • Menu
Car catches fire at ORR near Shamshabad municipality

Highlights

In an incident highlighting a fire hazard on the ORR near Shamshabad Municipality, a car suddenly burst into flames while traveling from the airport towards Gachibowli.

Rangareddy: In an incident highlighting a fire hazard on the ORR near Shamshabad Municipality, a car suddenly burst into flames while traveling from the airport towards Gachibowli. Fortunately, the quick thinking of the driver prevented a catastrophic accident as he quickly left the vehicle and the fire erupted.

Local authorities and emergency services were alerted immediately.

Efforts to contain and extinguish the fire were rapidly undertaken by the ORR staff, who played a crucial role in preventing the blaze from spreading further. Their prompt response helped avoid potential harm to other motorists on the road and nearby properties.

