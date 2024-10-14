Car catches fire near Shamshabad Airport; all passengers escape safely

Hyderabad: A car unexpectedly caught fire near the bustling area around Shamshabad airport, sending thick smoke and flames into the air. The incident, which took place on Sunday, caused panic among nearby commuters as the vehicle suddenly burst into flames.

The car’s driver acted swiftly upon noticing the fire, pulling over immediately to ensure the safety of the passengers. All occupants were able to exit the car in time, escaping the blaze without any injuries. Their prompt action prevented what could have turned into a serious tragedy.

The local fire department was quickly alerted and arrived at the scene to combat the fire. Despite their prompt response, the car was completely consumed by the flames before they could fully control the blaze. The firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading further and to ensure the safety of the area.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, with preliminary reports suggesting that a technical malfunction may have caused the fire. While the car was destroyed, the driver’s quick thinking and the immediate evacuation of passengers averted any casualties, offering relief amid what could have been a dire situation for those involved.