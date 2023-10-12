Hyderabad: Carrying more than Rs 50k in cash can land you in trouble.

Hyderabad : With model election code having come into force, the law enforcing authorities have intensified searches and tons of cash is being seized. This has led to some kind of panic among the common people particularly those in small business and other such professions where most dealing are done through cash.

The Election Commission has made it clear that the maximum cash one can carry is Rs 50,000 for which no document will be required. But if the cash being carried by any person is more than Rs 50000, then if the person does not have valid documents and if he cannot establish the purpose of carrying the money, it would be seized. The unexplained cash above Rs 50,000 will be seized and released only after it is proven that it has nothing to do with the elections.

If the seized amount from any individual is above Rs 10 lakh, it will be referred to the Income Tax Department for inquiry. He will also have to explain the source from where he got the cash above the fixed limit.

The Election Commission officials will also monitor the community and social functions to ensure that they are not funded by any political party or candidate. They will also keep an eye on whether any distribution of note for vote was taking place in such functions.

Officials said the expenditure observers, surveillance teams, flying squads and police are active in the State after enforcement of model code of conduct which will remain effective till the end of polling procedure.

The Election Commission of India will directly monitor appointment of squads and observers. They have already been appointed in all Assembly constituencies in all the five poll bound states of Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.