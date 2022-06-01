Case booked against Nupur Sharma over alleged comments on Prophet Mohammed

Hyderabad: A case has been booked against Nupur Sharma by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police for allegedly making derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed. The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police invoked Sections 153 (A), 504, 505(2) and 506 of IPC against Sharma. A complaint was made by P Ravinder, sub inspector, Cyber Crime police who stated that during a television debate show on May 27, Sharma made some derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed.

"The comments enraged and offended all Muslims as a community. Furthermore, she targeted beliefs and tenets of Islam with intention of creating disharmony, feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will between Muslims and non-Muslims," the complaint read.

The complainant demanded action against Sharma and the news channel.

Similraly, The Hyderabad police have booked a case against a city based political party AIMIM (Inquilab) which reportedly announced a bounty of Rs 1 crore on BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma's head for her alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

AIMIM (Inquilab) party president Qavi Abbasi had allegedly announced a reward of Rs 1 crore on anyone who makes disrespectful and derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammed. "Earlier I kept a bounty on Wasim Razvi and now on Nupur Sharma," said Abbasi.

The BJP national spokesperson sparked a row after making certain comments against Prophet Mohammed during a show on a private television channel on May 27. A case was booked against Nupur Sharma, in Mumbai while in Hyderabad complaints were made at different police stations.