Case booked against KTR by Congress leaders

Congress leaders filed a complaint at Hanmakonda Police Station to take action against KTR's comments against CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad : A case has been registered against former minister and BRS working president KTR in Hanmakonda. Congress leaders filed a complaint at Hanmakonda Police Station to take action against KTR's comments against CM Revanth Reddy.

In the complaint, Congress leaders stated that people are being misled with baseless allegations and KTR is acting to disrupt peace and security. It seems that the Hanmakonda police registered zero FIR against KTR on the complaint of Congress leaders.

