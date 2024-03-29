Live
Case booked against KTR by Congress leaders
Highlights
Congress leaders filed a complaint at Hanmakonda Police Station to take action against KTR's comments against CM Revanth Reddy
Hyderabad : A case has been registered against former minister and BRS working president KTR in Hanmakonda. Congress leaders filed a complaint at Hanmakonda Police Station to take action against KTR's comments against CM Revanth Reddy.
In the complaint, Congress leaders stated that people are being misled with baseless allegations and KTR is acting to disrupt peace and security. It seems that the Hanmakonda police registered zero FIR against KTR on the complaint of Congress leaders.
