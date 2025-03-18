  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Case Filed Against LB Nagar MLA for Alleged Caste-Based Remarks

Case Filed Against LB Nagar MLA for Alleged Caste-Based Remarks
x

Case Filed Against LB Nagar MLA for Alleged Caste-Based Remarks

Highlights

The LB Nagar police have booked a case against MLA D Sudheer Reddy for allegedly making caste-related remarks about Hastinapuram corporator, Banoth Sujatha Naik, under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

LB Nagar MLA, D Sudheer Reddy, caste-based remarks, SC/ST Act, Banoth Sujatha Naik, LB Nagar police, caste abuse case, Prevention of Atrocities Act, Hastinapuram corporator, caste discrimination,

The LB Nagar police have registered a case against D Sudheer Reddy, the MLA of LB Nagar, for allegedly making caste-based remarks towards Hastinapuram corporator, Banoth Sujatha Naik.

The police have charged the MLA under Sections 3(2)(a) and 3(1)(r)(w)(ii) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, in addition to Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complaint was filed by the corporator, accusing the MLA of abusing her by mentioning her caste name.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick