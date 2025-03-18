Live
- CM Vijayan’s meeting with FM Sitharaman suspicious when SFIO probe against daughter is on: Kerala MP
- IPL 2025: KKR unveils new eco-friendly jersey as ‘Runs to Roots’ campaign returns
- CEPT University Launches Summer 2025 Courses, Offers Diverse Learning Opportunities
- SWR GM Reviews Passenger Facilities and Safety Measures Along Hassan-Kabaka Puttur Route
- Ankit Kumar Gupta: Revolutionizing enterprise tech with SAP expertise
- CM Revanth Reddy Reaffirms Commitment to 42% Reservations for Weaker Sections
- Hyderabad Woman Falls Victim to AI Voice Scam, Loses Rs 1.97 Lakh
- Over Five Lakh Students to Appear for SSC Exams in Telangana
- K’taka govt introduces Muslim quota Bill in Assembly, says it will address unemployment
- Cyberabad Police Enforce Restrictions to Ensure Smooth Conduct of SSC Exams
Case Filed Against LB Nagar MLA for Alleged Caste-Based Remarks
Highlights
The LB Nagar police have booked a case against MLA D Sudheer Reddy for allegedly making caste-related remarks about Hastinapuram corporator, Banoth Sujatha Naik, under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
LB Nagar MLA, D Sudheer Reddy, caste-based remarks, SC/ST Act, Banoth Sujatha Naik, LB Nagar police, caste abuse case, Prevention of Atrocities Act, Hastinapuram corporator, caste discrimination,
The LB Nagar police have registered a case against D Sudheer Reddy, the MLA of LB Nagar, for allegedly making caste-based remarks towards Hastinapuram corporator, Banoth Sujatha Naik.
The police have charged the MLA under Sections 3(2)(a) and 3(1)(r)(w)(ii) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, in addition to Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The complaint was filed by the corporator, accusing the MLA of abusing her by mentioning her caste name.
Next Story