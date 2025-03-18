Case Filed Against LB Nagar MLA for Alleged Caste-Based Remarks

LB Nagar MLA, D Sudheer Reddy, caste-based remarks, SC/ST Act, Banoth Sujatha Naik, LB Nagar police, caste abuse case, Prevention of Atrocities Act, Hastinapuram corporator, caste discrimination,

The LB Nagar police have registered a case against D Sudheer Reddy, the MLA of LB Nagar, for allegedly making caste-based remarks towards Hastinapuram corporator, Banoth Sujatha Naik.

The police have charged the MLA under Sections 3(2)(a) and 3(1)(r)(w)(ii) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, in addition to Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complaint was filed by the corporator, accusing the MLA of abusing her by mentioning her caste name.