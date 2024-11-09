Caste census to draw quota system based on population

Hyderabad: The state government had taken up the caste census for two reasons. One since the party leader Rahul Gandhi had promised during the election campaign, and the second because the previous BRS government did not make the socio-economic survey public.

Speaking to Hans India on the eve of his birthday on Thursday evening, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that even he could not gain access to the data or the details of the survey report. Hence, the CM said the government had now taken up a 360-degree survey which has become a role model for the entire country when the national-level caste census programme is taken up.

It has been designed keeping in mind the idea of Rahul Gandhi to get exact data on caste, creed, religion, employment, education, socio-economic conditions, and other details so that the quota system based on the population can be implemented. When pointed out that the quota system cannot be altered without amending the Constitution, the CM said it has been amended several times and can be amended again.

On the issue of the challenges being thrown by BRS working president K T Rama Rao regarding sending him to jail in the Formula E race controversy, Revanth Reddy said it seems KTR is in a great hurry to go to jail. He perhaps thinks that it would make him the CM. But before going to jail he should also ensure that he becomes the party president. At present, he and his cousin Harish Rao are vying for the post.

The CM said the government does not believe in sending people to jail first and investigate later. “It (government) will follow the legal process. The ACB has sought legal opinion and is investigating the case. If he had indulged in irregularities, then no one could stop him from fulfilling his wish (going to jail),” he said.