Jagan, Youth Congress trade barbs over AI Summit protest

Vijayawada: As harp war of words broke out on social media platform X on Saturday between the YSRCP and the Indian National Youth Congress over a protest staged by the Indian Youth Congress at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

Former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly criticised the Youth Congress for staging a shirtless protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the summit, reportedly over the India–US deal.

In a post on X, Jagan said the protest had brought “shame” and questioned the direction of politics in the country. “No one should ever demean our country. Whatever our political differences may be, we should always present a united face to the world,” he wrote, emphasising that domestic political rivalries must not tarnish India’s image on international platforms.

Reacting sharply, the Indian Youth Congress responded on X, invoking the legacy of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. In its post, the Youth Congress said YSR had dedicated his life to fighting “communal, divisive and compromised forces” and accused Jagan of letting down his father’s legacy. It also referred to the CBI and ED cases pending against the YSRCP chief. “We understand you are facing CBI and ED cases, but at the very least, do not let your father’s legacy down so openly,” the Youth Congress said.

The exchange escalated further when YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu entered the debate. In a detailed post on X, he accused the Congress of hypocrisy, alleging that after YSR’s demise, the party had politically targeted his family. Rambabu claimed that the CBI cases against Jagan were initiated during the Congress regime and were driven by political calculations aimed at containing a rising political force.

He alleged that institutions were misused to exert pressure and maintained that Congress leaders themselves had indicated that such cases would not have arisen had Jagan remained aligned with the party.

At the same time, Rambabu asserted that the YSRCP’s stand on national interest had always been consistent. He said the party had supported key national decisions, including Presidential elections and important Bills in Parliament, irrespective of political equations. “Political differences are natural in a democracy, but demeaning India before the world is unacceptable,” he stated.