CCMB inks pact with BFI-Biome Network for biomed innovation

Hyderabad: The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has forged an alliance with Blockchain For Impact (BFI) under the BFI-Biome Virtual Network Programme to accelerate biomedical research and innovation in India.

In a press release on Wednesday, CCMB said that under the programme, BFI will allocate over $600,000 during the course of 3 years and leverage the state-of-the-art facilities and expertise at CCMB to support interdisciplinary and collaborative translational research projects in the field of biomedical science and innovation. CCMB Director Vinay Nandicoori said: ''We are excited about this partnership, which would allow us to attempt projects with sound science and translational value.

We hope that the outcomes from these projects would benefit India's healthcare needs at large.'' BFI CEO Gaurav Singh said: ''This partnership is exciting for BFI as it aligns perfectly with our vision for advancing research and innovation, ensuring that the benefits reach those who need them the most.''

