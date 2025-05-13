Central agency approves PV’s statue in TG Bhavan

Hyderabad: Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s statue will be installed in Telangana Bhavan as the Delhi Art Commission has approved the proposal forwarded by the Delhi Municipal Corporation. However, the Telangana government will take a call to install the bronze statue of PV either in the existing Telangana Bhavan or in the proposed new building.

According to the minutes of a meeting convened by the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) on March 27, “The proposal for the installation of a statue of P V Narasimha Rao at the Telangana Bhavan, forwarded by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), was approved.” Telangana Bhavan authorities in New Delhi said that they are yet to receive an official communication regarding the approval to install PV statue from any government body either from the Centre or Delhi local administration.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already announced the construction of a new Telangana Bhavan after the completion of the bifurcation of the AP Bhavan last year. Now, the government will have to decide to install the PV statue in the old Telangana Bhavan or the proposed new building. The Telangana Bhavan officials will update the government about the statue once the Central agency sends the official communication.