Central team to visit flood-hit areas in Hyderabad tomorrow

Hyderabad flood-hit areas: A central team to visit rain-affected areas in Hyderabad to estimate the loss incurred due to the heavy rains. This comes after the state government wrote to the Prime minister Narendra Modi appealing to grant Rs 1350 crore and submitted a report to the centre over loss in the state.

On the other hand, rains continued to lash Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. Areas like LB Nagar, Uppal, Dilsukhnagar, Saroornagar, Mehdipatnam and Masab Tank witnessed heavy rainfall. The rains are expected to lash for two more days following a low-pressure area prevailing over central Bay of Bengal that will turn into a deep depression by today, according to the IMD.

Many colonies in Hyderabad flooded with rainwater leaving hundreds of persons homeless. Several people have been shifted to the rescue homes and while some still awaiting help from GHMC.

On the other hand, the state government handed over relief cheques to the flood-affected people as announced by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The CM assured to provide financial aid of Rs 10,000 each for flood-affected families, Rs 50,000 to partially collapsed houses, Rs 1 lakh to completely collapsed houses.