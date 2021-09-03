Centre agreed to procure more foodgrains: Gangula Kamalakar

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said on Thursday that the Centre has agreed to the State appeals with regard to procurement of food grains, increase of quota during the Yasangi season, among others.

He held a meeting with Union Food Secretary and made an appeal on the State issues.

On Wednesday, along with Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Kamalakar called on Union Minister Piyush Goel and sought support for addressing food grains procurement and increase in quota and extension of time limit for 30 more days.

To this Goel instructed the top officials to conduct meeting to address the same. The minister later said that the Centre agreed to procure more food grains from Telangana.

The Centre has agreed to increase the Yasangi boiled rice quota, raise the CMR time by a month and procure 80 lakh MT of food grains during the rainy season.

Kamalakar thanked the Centre and the officials concerned. He hoped that the farm produce in Telangana will be bought by the Centre as per agreement.