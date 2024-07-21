Centre exploits emerging tech in exploration of minerals: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and MinesG Kishan Reddysaid that the Centre is moving forward, bringing several initiatives to rope in public and private partnerships with new technological innovations in the exploration of mines.

The Union Minister on Saturday launched the Mineral Exploration Hackathon focused on Innovative Mineral Hunt Techniques in Hyderabad in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, senior officials from the Ministry of Mines, State Government Officials, representatives from government organisations, industry and startups.

Addressing after launching the Hackathon, Kishan Reddy said that the Centre is not only moving ahead, bringing in emerging technologies in the exploration of minerals, but also ensuring the welfare of the people affected in the mining areas.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed that achieving self-reliance in domestic mineral exploration strengthens the country’s economy. Kishan Reddy said that the Mines Ministry is working towards this end by bringing on board the Centre, states, private entities, industry and startups. “Welfare of the people in the mining-impacted area and increasing the clean energy is given top priority,” he added.’

The United Minister said that the country is fast developing boosting and increasing the demand for minerals. “There is a need for the usage of modern technology for mineral exploration. To meet this, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has come up with Extensive Geological Data. Besides, a National Mineral Exploration Trust has been formed to expedite mineral exploration, and private sector participation is invited in the exploration of minerals. The GSI’s National Geo Science Data Depository provides the baseline geo-science data. Efforts are being made to bring in ‘Sesmic Reflections and Electro Magnetic Field testing’ to collect more accurate and advanced data to identify mineral blocks.

He said that the GSI is charting out new pathways in mineral exploration, and the Hakthon is meant to launch the innovative mineral hunt technique.He recalled that till 2015, the mining sector had faced many stumbling blocks, with court cases filed on the allocation of mining blocks. There was no participation from the states, and not making proper decisions resulted in the stalling of grants and renewals.

However, reforms in the mining sector started with the enactment of the MMDR Act in 2015 under PM Modi’s government at the Centre. Kishan Reddy said that as of now, 373 mining blocks have been auctioned, and the Centre has decided to auction 23 critical and strategic blocks in 2023.

The Union Minister said that the Centre has identified 10 new critical and strategic mineral blocks in Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

645 district mineral foundations were formed in 23 states in 2015. It is a key development in the mineral sector, and the fund is important for the

welfare, medical, education and skill development and livelihoods creation of the mining areas impacted population, he said.