Centre gave 1,405 ventilators to Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Friday stated that the Centre has facilitated 1,405 ventilators to Telangana through the PM-CARES Fund.

"The Centre has been providing Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to the State and it also assisting it by setting up PSA oxygen plants, oxygen cylinders, injections, vaccines, PPE Kits, N-95 masks, and free food grains to the needy to relieve the distress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic," he asserted.

Furthermore, Kishan Reddy said that in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic the Centre had provided ventilators that were sent to all the government hospitals. Including those that did not have a single ventilator.

"In all there were only 1,900 ventilators available in the country since the time of independence till eight months ago and now after the government made multiple efforts to import ventilators from other countries we have as many as 51,000 ventilators today. These ventilators are manufactured with funding from the PM-CARES under the 'MAKE IN INDIA' initiative," he claims.

The ventilators sent by the Centre have been supplied to 46 hospitals in the State including Gandhi hospital (295), TIMS hospital, (190), and 100 ventilators each to the RIMS hospital, Adilabad, and MGM Hospital, Warangal.

Each of the District Government Hospitals at Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar has been provided with 65 ventilators. While the Government General Hospital, Erragadda was provided with 55 ventilators, the NIMS hospital, Claw Gutta, Hyderabad was allocated 50 ventilators. Similarly, the city-based Osmania hospital was allocated 40 ventilators, and each of the Government General Hospitals located in Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Siddipet were provided 35 ventilators.

The Government District Hospitals in Khammam, Warangal, Sanga Reddy were provided with 31, 29, and 28 ventilators, respectively.

That apart, Government Area Hospitals, Government District Hospitals, Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, Golconda Military Hospital, Singareni Hospital in Machierayala Niloufer Hospital, DRDO Hospital in Hyderabad, and CRPF Hospital in Hyderabad were among the others to which the Centre had allocated ventilators.