Centre hikes oxygen supply & Remdesivir injections to Telangana State

Hyderabad: The Union Government has increased the supply of oxygen and Remdesivir injections to meet the growing demand in Telangana State. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday called Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on phone and informed that the Centre has enhanced oxygen supply and injection quota to the T state.

The Union Minister explained to KCR that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had instructed him to supply the required oxygen and Remdesivir to the State to curtail the corona spread.

Piyush Goyal said that the supply of Remdesivir injections would be increased from 5,500 to 10,500 from Monday onwards. The Centre also decided to supply an additional 200 tonnes of oxygen following the demand for more supply from the State Government, the Union Minister said.

The required oxygen for Telangana state would be supplied from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, Angul from Odisha and from Durgapur in West Bengal States. Goyal requested the CM to coordinate the supplies. The Union Minister also responded positively on the demand made by the CM to increase the vaccinations quota. He asked the CM to give priority to the second dose of the vaccines. KCR told the Union Minister that Telangana State has given priority to administer second dose.