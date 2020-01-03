Centre of Indian Trade Unions to hold protest march on Jan 8

Hayatnagar: Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) district secretary D Jagadeesh held a meeting in Kuntloor and the members discussed about the protest march by CITU to be conducted on January 8 from Saroor Nagar to Pedda Amberpet.

Speaking on the occasion, he requested everyone to participate in the protest. Kavitha, D Kishan, A Mahesh, Nirmalamma, Madhavi, Narsimha, Maisayya, Veerayya, Jangayya, Santhosh, Krishnaveni and others were present.