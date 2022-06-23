Centuries on Kakatiya descendent to visit Warangal

Hyderabad: The Bastar King Kamal Chandra Bhanj, who is from the famous Kakatiya dynasty has been invited by the Telangana government to attend 'Kakatiya Week' being organised for seven days in Warangal.

There is a big importance to the Kakatiya Kingdom and Kakatiya Rulers in the history of India. The Kakatiya rulers had ruled for 300 years from Warangal by culturally and politically uniting the Telugu speaking people. The Telangana government in its efforts to give importance to the history of Kakatiya rulers had decided to bring the heir of the Kakatiya dynasty to Telangana.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud announced the celebration of Kakatiya Week in Warangal. The Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Culture Director Mamidi Harikrishna and others visited Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh to invite the Bastar king Kamal Chandra Bhanj Dev, who is the heir of the Kakatiya dynasty.

The Bastar King is slated to visit Warangal during the week. Kamal Chandra Bhanj Dev said that the birthplace for his ancestors is also his birth place and it was an honour to attend the birth place after 700 years. He complimented the government for organising the Kakatiya Week and added that his dream of visiting the town of his ancestors would come true.

According to the officials, although the forts, temples and monuments of the Kakatiya dynasty were ravaged by the Delhi Sultans during their invasions and it has been hundreds of years with many natural disasters, they still stand with pride.

After the death of Prataparudra in 1323, the Kakatiyas' administrative skills took a new turn. Prataparudra's brother Annamadevu established the Mali Kakatiya Empire covering an area of 13,000 sq km as the center of Dantewada. The Kakatiya descendants, beginning with Prataparudra's brother Annamadevu, still survive. The way in which millions of tribals treat Maharaja Kamal Chandra Bhanj Dev Kakatiya as their current successor, as their god is astounding.