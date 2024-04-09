  • Menu
Changing walls, doors won’t change people’s mood: BJP

Hyderabad: Reacting to a report of Vastu changes in the BRS headquarters here, State BJP spokesperson N V Subhash said ”it was people of Telangana who...

Hyderabad: Reacting to a report of Vastu changes in the BRS headquarters here, State BJP spokesperson N V Subhash said ”it was people of Telangana who deteriorated the “vastu” of former CM K Chadrashekar Rao, as his government repeatedly deceived them with hollow promises during the BRS regime.”

Subhash said former KCR had decided to make architectural (vastu) changes in Telangana Bhavan after his party suffered an embarrassing defeat in the Assembly elections and exodus of senior party leaders for their future career. “Changing walls, doors and windows can’t change the mood of people as they have felt deceived and cheated by the KCR government which became arrogant; it did not bother about welfare of people” Subhash said in a statement.

‘People have rejected the BRS; they have been attracted with impracticable gaurantees of the Congress. But people have now realised and are expressing repentance for their mistakes and waiting for May 13 to support the party, he asserted.

