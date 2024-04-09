Live
- PM Modi accuses Congress of being anti-Ram, insulting 'Shakti'
- BJP poised for 325 to 350 seats in Lok Sabha elections
- Amit Shah poised to become Minister again
- Will it be thumps-Up for Trump?
- Hidden Lesson of Ugadi
- Krodhi- A year of mixed results. Challenging time for Govt
- Celebrate Ugadi-2024 to burn your Ego and jealousy
- Ugadi 2024 Recipes: 6 Traditional Dishes to Welcome the New Year
- Irked BRS leaders complain to EC against RaGa’s remarks on KCR
- HMWSSB ratchets up efforts to ensure emergency water pumping sans hitches
Just In
Changing walls, doors won’t change people’s mood: BJP
Hyderabad: Reacting to a report of Vastu changes in the BRS headquarters here, State BJP spokesperson N V Subhash said ”it was people of Telangana who deteriorated the “vastu” of former CM K Chadrashekar Rao, as his government repeatedly deceived them with hollow promises during the BRS regime.”
Subhash said former KCR had decided to make architectural (vastu) changes in Telangana Bhavan after his party suffered an embarrassing defeat in the Assembly elections and exodus of senior party leaders for their future career. “Changing walls, doors and windows can’t change the mood of people as they have felt deceived and cheated by the KCR government which became arrogant; it did not bother about welfare of people” Subhash said in a statement.
‘People have rejected the BRS; they have been attracted with impracticable gaurantees of the Congress. But people have now realised and are expressing repentance for their mistakes and waiting for May 13 to support the party, he asserted.