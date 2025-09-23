Charlapalli–Raxaul Express extended to Tirupati

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced a change in the terminal of the Charlapalli–Raxaul–Charlapalli special train, extending its services up to Tirupati. The revised service will now operate as the Tirupati–Raxaul–Tirupati Weekly Express via Secunderabad and Charlapalli.

According to SCR, Train No. 07051 Tirupati–Raxaul Express will depart from Tirupati every Saturday at 8:15 AM from September 27 to November 29, 2025, reaching Raxaul on Monday at 1:30 PM. In the return direction, Train No. 07052 Raxaul–Tirupati Express will leave Raxaul every Tuesday at 8:30 AM from September 30 to December 2, 2025, arriving at Tirupati on Thursday at 6:30 PM.

The train will halt at key stations including Renigunta, Kadapa, Guntakal, Secunderabad, Charlapalli, and several others en route. SCR clarified that there will be no change in the timings between Charlapalli and Raxaul, ensuring continuity for existing passengers. The extension is expected to provide direct rail connectivity between Tirupati, a major pilgrimage centre, and Raxaul, located on the India–Nepal border, thereby improving convenience for devotees, traders, and long-distance travellers.