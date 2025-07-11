Charminar Chosen as Symbolic Venue for 2025 Bibi ka Alam, Marking New Era of Unity

In a landmark move, Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan and the Shia Council have designated Charminar as the venue for the 2025 Bibi ka Alam procession, symbolizing Hyderabad’s inclusive heritage.

Celebrating both tradition and progress, this historic shift reflects modern values while honoring Qutb Shahi and Nizam-era legacies. Nawab Raunaq, recognized as the IX Nizam, aims to integrate royal traditions into democratic India, fostering unity and justice.

With growing support from Nizam descendants and the Shia Civil Council, the event promises a renewed spirit of communal harmony and cultural pride for the city.