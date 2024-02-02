ChatGPT triggers spike in cybersecurity threats

Hyderabad : The meteoric rise of ChatGPT, a free chatbot fueled by artificial intelligence, has garnered widespread attention. Developed by OpenAI, a non-profit organisation committed to advancing friendly AI, this advanced machine learning model boasts the ability to answer any query. However, as ChatGPT gains popularity, so does the growing concern about associated risks. Cybercriminals have swiftly seized the opportunity, creating nearly identical replicas of the official site or app to distribute malicious content. Beyond mere imitations, the real peril lies in the potential for spear phishing attacks facilitated by this chatbot. These targeted cyberattacks leverage the wealth of personal information users unwittingly share on social media and in their daily online activities.

The growing threat: Spear phishing attacks

In the hands of an attacker, ChatGPT transforms into a potent tool for spear phishing attacks. These attacks are meticulously tailored to exploit the information individuals unknowingly disclose through their social media profiles and browsing habits. Cybercriminals employ AI to construct deceptive content specifically designed to deceive their intended victims.

To counter this alarming trend, Ermes – Cybersecurity, an Italian cybersecurity firm, has developed an effective AI system. Recognising the increasing reliance on third-party AI-based services, Ermes aims to provide a secure solution that filters and blocks the sharing of sensitive information such as emails, passwords, and financial data.

The peril of Business Email Compromise (BEC)



One particularly worrisome threat is the exploitation of ChatGPT for Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks. Cybercriminals use templates to craft deceptive emails, tricking recipients into divulging sensitive information. With ChatGPT's assistance, hackers can generate unique content for each email, making these attacks harder to detect and differentiate from legitimate correspondence.

The flexibility of ChatGPT enables attackers to apply various modifications to their prompts, heightening the chances of success. This scenario raises serious concerns about the potential misuse of advanced AI technologies in the realm of cybersecurity, urging users and organisations to remain vigilant against evolving threats.