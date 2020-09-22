Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy seeks 10.5 lakh tonnes of urea for Telangana

Hyderabad: Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy on Monday demanded the Centre to provide 10.5 lakh tonnes of urea to Telangana in the wake of increased crop area due to good rains and irrigation facilities.

The TRS MP raised the issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha on Monday. Ranjith Reddy said that the crop area has gone up from 1 crore acres to 1.34 crore acres, an increase of 34 lakh acres compared to previous year. It is an increase of nearly 37 per cent and it is highest in the country, followed by Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu.

He further said that the sowing area has gone up due to huge irrigation potential created by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and implementation of schemes like Rythu Bandhu, free quality power etc.

Regulated farming coupled with good rains this year had pushed agricultural activity in the State and the sowing area has gone up in crops such as maize, paddy, groundnut, etc. As a result, the requirement of urea has also gone up. For August, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers allotted 1.4 lakh tons of urea, whereas the requirement was much more, he said.