Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Orders Action Against Stray Dog Attacks After Tragic Incident in Hyderabad

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed deep sorrow over the recent incident in which a two-year-old boy was fatally attacked by stray dogs in Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad. The tragic incident has prompted the Chief Minister to take action to prevent such occurrences in the future.

In response to the incident, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to implement measures to curb the menace of stray dogs in the city. A call center has been set up to receive complaints from residents regarding areas with stray dog problems, and immediate action will be taken in response to these complaints.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister has called for the formation of an expert committee comprising representatives from voluntary organizations, veterinary doctors, and Blue Cross to analyze the factors contributing to stray dog attacks, particularly on young children, and to recommend preventive measures.

Additionally, the Medical and Health Department has been instructed to ensure that necessary medicines are readily available in all urban health centers, primary health centers, and hospitals to treat victims of dog attacks.

The Chief Minister has urged the GHMC and municipal officials to work closely with residents in various communities to prevent future incidents involving stray dogs. By implementing these measures, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy aims to protect the residents of Hyderabad from such tragic incidents in the future.