Live
- IPL 2025: Virat Kohli completes 100 half-centuries in T20s
- Karnataka: Minor girl strangled to death for resisting sexual assault attempt
- Punjab: War of words erupt over LoP’s ‘50 bombs landed, 18 exploded’ remarks
- Punjab Police bust terror module operated by Germany-based Gurpreet Singh
- How can Muslim population increase in such a manner: K'taka BJP questions caste census' accuracy
- Assam CM holds meeting with Jeet Adani on rolling out Group's Rs 50,000 crore investment plan
- Govt jobs only for Punjabis, says Sukhbir Badal ahead of 2027 Assembly polls
- Andhra Pradesh Calls for Proposals: Join the Drone Revolution with Drone-as-a-Service Initiative
- Alisson returns in goal for Liverpool against West Ham United
- Mansukh Mandaviya leads 'Jai Bhim Padyatra' in Patna, asks youth to achieve Viksit Bharat
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Orders Development of User-Friendly and Secure 'Bhoo Bharati' Website
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to develop a cutting-edge and easily understandable 'Bhoo Bharati' website...
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to develop a cutting-edge and easily understandable 'Bhoo Bharati' website that can serve the public efficiently for the next 100 years. Emphasising the importance of security, he instructed that robust firewalls be put in place and the portal's maintenance be entrusted to a credible organisation.
The Chief Minister held a review meeting with senior officials at his residence in Jubilee Hills, focusing on the design and functionality of the Bhoo Bharati portal.
He stressed that the website must be simple and transparent, ensuring that even common farmers can access and comprehend it with ease. The portal is expected to facilitate swift resolution of land-related issues, making it a vital tool for the state’s land administration system.
The review meeting was attended by CM’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Nalgonda MP Raghuveer Reddy, and other senior officials.