Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Orders Development of User-Friendly and Secure 'Bhoo Bharati' Website

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to develop a cutting-edge and easily understandable 'Bhoo Bharati' website that can serve the public efficiently for the next 100 years. Emphasising the importance of security, he instructed that robust firewalls be put in place and the portal's maintenance be entrusted to a credible organisation.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with senior officials at his residence in Jubilee Hills, focusing on the design and functionality of the Bhoo Bharati portal.

He stressed that the website must be simple and transparent, ensuring that even common farmers can access and comprehend it with ease. The portal is expected to facilitate swift resolution of land-related issues, making it a vital tool for the state’s land administration system.

The review meeting was attended by CM’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Nalgonda MP Raghuveer Reddy, and other senior officials.