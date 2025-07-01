  • Menu
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Visits Site of Deadly Sigachi Factory Explosion

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visits Sigachi Chloro Chemicals factory after an explosion killed 37 people and injured 35. Rescue efforts continue, and compensation for victims is expected.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will go to Sigachi Chloro Chemicals Limited. There was an explosion there. 37 people died and 35 people are badly hurt.

Rescue teams are still looking for people trapped under the broken building.

Revanth Reddy will first visit Dhruva Hospital in Patancheru at 10 am on Tuesday. He will meet the hurt workers and their families there. Then, at 10:15 am, he will go to the Sigachi factory in the Pashamylaram area.

He will stay at the site for about one hour. After that, he may say that the families of the victims will get some money to help them.

