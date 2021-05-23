 Top
Chilkur head priest wants Nellore herbal preparation globalised

Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest CS Rangarajan
Highlights

Highlights

Hyderabad: Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest CS Rangarajan, who is a Biomedical Engineer, vouched for the efficacy of the herbal preparation after he interacted with many patients, who got cured by the drug. Rangarajan called up some of the Nellore residents, who were miraculously revived from breathlessness without oxygen support.

Unlike the blind man's journey of global drug regimen and the supposed confusion on Plasma therapy or Remdesivir, Anandaiah has also released his ingredients.

"We at Chilkur Balaji Temple support the movement to strengthen the hands of Anandaiah, who is giving these medicines free to patients.

We request the authorities not to invoke any Sections of Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, which is purely to smoke out Indian traditional medicine systems," said Rangarajan.




