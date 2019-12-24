Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Christmas gifts distributed at Cantonment community hall in Bowenpally

Christmas gifts distributed at Cantonment community hall in Bowenpally
Highlights

Cantonment Board member Jakkula Maheshwar Reddy handed over Christmas gifts to poor Christian families after cutting Christmas cake as part of...

Bowenpally: Cantonment Board member Jakkula Maheshwar Reddy handed over Christmas gifts to poor Christian families after cutting Christmas cake as part of Christmas celebrations held here at Cantonment community hall, Bowenpally on Monday. Christmas gifts, sponsored by the state government, were given to 500 poor families. Market committee chairman TM Srinivas participated in the programme as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Jakkual Maheshwar Reddy said that people of all religions were living with harmony, thanks to the Telangana government which was giving equal preference to all religions. Srinivas said that the state government had been allocating funds for celebration of festivals of different religions and giving equal preference to people of all religions. Among those who participated in the programme were Jeevaratnam, Peter, BN Murthy, Prabhakar Rao, John Victor, Yesudas, Shravan, Hasina, Kripa Rao, Palak, Shanthi and others.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress23 Dec 2019 12:52 PM GMT

Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress

CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party doesn
CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party...
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to family by 5 pm
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to...
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be next CM, says Tejashwi Yadav
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be...


Top