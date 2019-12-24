Christmas gifts distributed at Cantonment community hall in Bowenpally

Bowenpally: Cantonment Board member Jakkula Maheshwar Reddy handed over Christmas gifts to poor Christian families after cutting Christmas cake as part of Christmas celebrations held here at Cantonment community hall, Bowenpally on Monday. Christmas gifts, sponsored by the state government, were given to 500 poor families. Market committee chairman TM Srinivas participated in the programme as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Jakkual Maheshwar Reddy said that people of all religions were living with harmony, thanks to the Telangana government which was giving equal preference to all religions. Srinivas said that the state government had been allocating funds for celebration of festivals of different religions and giving equal preference to people of all religions. Among those who participated in the programme were Jeevaratnam, Peter, BN Murthy, Prabhakar Rao, John Victor, Yesudas, Shravan, Hasina, Kripa Rao, Palak, Shanthi and others.