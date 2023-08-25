CI Pratapa Lingam inaugurates Raikanti Ramesh Memorial Cricket Tournament

Rangareddy: The Raikanti Ramesh Memorial Cricket tournament was inaugurated with great fervour by Shadnagar town’s CI Pratapa Lingam, who graced the occasion as the chief guest on Wednesday. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of young players and marked a significant step in fostering a spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie.

He actively engaged in the event by taking to the pitch for a brief batting session. His involvement resonated with the youth, infusing them with a renewed passion for sports. CI Pratapa Lingam stated, “Sports possess the unique ability to contribute not only to physical well-being but also to the holistic growth of an individual’s mental health.

In our rural areas, there exists a wealth of untapped sporting talent. Platforms like the Raikanti Ramesh Memorial Cricket Tournament provide these young talents with an avenue to showcase their skills.”

He encouraged talented players to seize the opportunities presented by such events and aspire to reach the pinnacle of their chosen sports. He advocated for a friendly and constructive competitive environment, where victories and defeats alike are regarded as stepping stones toward improvement.

The tournament’s organising committee, comprising Munna, Matin, Keshu, Laxman, and Shiva, alongside passionate players, played a pivotal role in ensuring the successful beginning of the tournament.