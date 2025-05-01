CID arrests UP man in marketing fraud

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh for his ‘involvement’ in online web multi-level marketing fraud. Anand Varma (49), general secretary, Maya Care Welfare Society, resident of Kanpur (UP), was taken into custody on April 24 and subsequently sent to judicial remand.

According to CID, on the complaint of Kodela Bhadraiah of Bhupalpally that Lalith Mohan Varma, CMD of Maya Care Welfare Society, started online web multi-level marketing business in the name of society under binary system and induced around 400 innocent and unemployed youth and collected around Rs 5 crore promising high returns and cheated them. A case was registered U/s 420, IPC, Sec. 3 r/w 4 and 5 of Prized Chits and Money Circulations (Banning) Act, 1978 and investigation taken up.

On instructions of Shikha Goel, DG-CID, the investigation officers proceeded to Kanpur and apprehended Varma and brought him to Warangal. Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused.