CID officials conduct raids at the residences of former AP minister Narayana's daughter

The Crime Investigation Department sleuths has conducted raids at the residence of former minister Narayana's daughter and the incident has caused a stir. AP CID officials have been searching Narayana's daughter's residence in Madhapur, Gachibowli, and Kukatpally of Hyderabad since morning.



However, it is not yet known over the reasons for the raids being carried out and on which cases. It is known that cases have been registered against former minister Narayana over the irregularities in Amaravati lands and inner ring road alignment case and the investigation is going on.



Also, there is a case pertaining to leakage of tenth class examination papers. More information regarding CID searches is yet to be ascertained.