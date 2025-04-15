Live
Citizens Financial Group and Cognizant Launch Innovation Centre in Hyderabad
US-based Citizens Financial Group teams up with Cognizant to set up a Global Capacity Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, creating 1,000 high-value jobs by 2026. The centre will focus on AI, cloud, data, and cybersecurity services.
US-based Citizens Financial Group has partnered with Cognizant to launch a Global Capacity Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad. The new centre will be located inside Cognizant's campus in the city.
This new GCC will act as an innovation hub for the company. It aims to create 1,000 new high-value jobs by March 2026.
The goal of this centre is to reduce banks' reliance on third-party firms by developing in-house technology solutions.
Cognizant, which already has around 57,000 employees in Hyderabad, will support the centre using its AI-powered platforms like Neuro and Flowsource. These tools will help deliver advanced services in areas like:
- Cloud computing
- Data management
- Cybersecurity
- Intelligent automation
Government Support
Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu welcomed the partnership. He said it supports the state's aim to become a $1 trillion economy. He also highlighted the strong public-private partnerships that are driving the state's growth.
Why Hyderabad?
Cognizant’s Nageshwar Cherukupally said that Hyderabad is now a global hub for banking and financial innovation. He added that many global companies are setting up GCCs in the city because of its skilled talent pool.