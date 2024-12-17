  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

City Police Commissioner and Health Secretary Visit Injured Child in Theatre Stampede

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand
x

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand

Highlights

Sandhya Theater, a stampede left a young boy, Sritej, severely injured.

Hyderabad: Sandhya Theater, a stampede left a young boy, Sritej, severely injured. He sustained significant brain damage in the chaos, and his recovery may take a long time, according to City Police Commissioner CV Anand. The child's condition is critical, and further treatment may be required for an extended period, he added.

CV Anand, along with Health Secretary Christina, visited Sritej at the hospital to inquire about his health. Expressing deep concern, the Commissioner confirmed that medical teams are continuously monitoring Sritej’s condition, and every effort is being made to support his recovery. Health Secretary Christina reassured the public, stating that the government is providing timely updates on the child's progress. As authorities continue to investigate the cause of the stampede, the focus remains on ensuring the safety of citizens and preventing such incidents in the future.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick