City Police Commissioner and Health Secretary Visit Injured Child in Theatre Stampede
Hyderabad: Sandhya Theater, a stampede left a young boy, Sritej, severely injured. He sustained significant brain damage in the chaos, and his recovery may take a long time, according to City Police Commissioner CV Anand. The child's condition is critical, and further treatment may be required for an extended period, he added.
CV Anand, along with Health Secretary Christina, visited Sritej at the hospital to inquire about his health. Expressing deep concern, the Commissioner confirmed that medical teams are continuously monitoring Sritej’s condition, and every effort is being made to support his recovery. Health Secretary Christina reassured the public, stating that the government is providing timely updates on the child's progress. As authorities continue to investigate the cause of the stampede, the focus remains on ensuring the safety of citizens and preventing such incidents in the future.