City Union Bank partners with SunRisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The City Union Bank of India and Sun Risers Hyderabad (IPL cricket team) has partnered to bring the fans closer to the world of cricket. Through the partnership, the bank will provide a variety of customised services including credit and debit cards.

UBI Chairman G Mahalingam said that the official launch of banking partnership between City Union Bank and SunRisers Hyderabad is a significant milestone. Under the partnership, the bank will offer exclusive rewards and benefits to the fans and customers. Cash back, special discounts , tickets services will also be provided.

Combining savings accounts with lockers and safe deposit lockers would be additional services to be offered , he said that the bank was already competing with markets in high interest saving and reaching out to NRIs by offering banking solutions, finance needs etc.

“ This partnership is built on trust and values. For bringing this partnership alive, the bank assures that quality of services will get enhanced in the passing days”, he said.