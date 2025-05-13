Civic body receives 173 applications in Prajavani

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner RV Karnan has urged officials to prioritize and promptly address the complaints submitted through the Prajavani programme. During the event held at the GHMC headquarters on Monday, he received numerous grievances from citizens across the city which was subsequently forwarded to the relevant departments. The officials were directed to take swift action in response.

The GHMC received as many as 173 complaints in the public hearing Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters and all circles of GHMC in which people submitted requests on town planning, electric lights, and other issues. A total of 62 requests were received at the head office. Of which 40 were received by the Town Planning Department, six under the Tax Section, three by the Administration, two each by the Engineering, Electrical, and FA Departments, one each by the Land Acquisition and Health Departments. The Prajavani phone-in programme received five requests, all of which were forwarded to the respective department.

Meanwhile, a total of 111 complaints were received in the six zones under the jurisdiction of GHMC. Out of which 37 were received in the Kukatpally Zone, 18 in the Serilingampally Zone, seven in the LB Nagar Zone, 34 in the Secunderabad Zone, 14 in the Charminar Zone, and one complaint was received in the Khairatabad Zone.