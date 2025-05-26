Civic body steps up fogging to prevent mosquito infestation

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan has urged members of the Residents’ Welfare Associations to make sure that there should be no stagnation of water in their neighbourhoods and to take measures to avert mosquito-breeding. He called upon local public representatives and all citizens to join in the initiative aimed at curbing mosquito infestations throughout the city. The civic body urged the public to take proactive measures to curb spread of mosquitoes. Residents should maintain cleanliness around their homes. It is crucial to eliminate any stagnant water and to implement suitable precautions to stop mosquitoes from entering homes.

Fogging was conducted in all six GHMC circles to avert mosquito menace ahead of the monsoon. To effectively tackle any potential infestations during the upcoming season, extensive fogging was initiated in select pilot divisions. The operations were conducted in Dattatreya Nagar in the Goshamahal circle and behind Arora College in the Musaram Bagh division.

In the Amberpet division, fogging was taken up in Patel Nagar, New Patel Nagar, Chennareddy Nagar, Kakatiya Line, Babu Nagar Polytechnic Road, Akash Nagar, Kumar Nagar and Owaisi Nagar.

The entomology officers and their staff actively participated and diligently executed the activities.

Fogging was conducted using VMF machines, while in other areas, large-scale activities were executed with PMF machines. In the Vidhanga Saroornagar circle, Gaddi Annaram division, Kapra circle, Venkateswara Nagar, Mangapuram Colony, and Krishna Nagar Colony, corporator Jerry Potula Prabhudas from Meerpet actively took part. Additionally, in the Musheerabad circle, Domalaguda, Uppal circle, Swaroop Reddy Nagar area, Jeedimetla division, Vennela Gadda Area, and Nagole division, corporator Aruna was involved in fogging.

Mettu Kumar Yadav from Patancheru oversaw and participated in fogging in Raghavendra Colony. The operation was successfully executed thanks to collaboration of corporators from various divisions.

In the LB Nagar zone fogging was taken up in Kapra, Uppal, Hayathnagar, Hastinapuram and Saroornagar, besides Charminar areas, including Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Chandrayanagutta, Falaknuma, Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills (Khairatabad circle).